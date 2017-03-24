Iris Landfield – Cumberland

Iris (Brancolini) Landfield, 91, formerly of Narragansett, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 23, at Grandview Center in Cumberland. She was the wife of the late Harold Landfield.

Born in Italy, she was the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Domeco Brancolini. Growing up in Annemasse, France she loved biking and skiing in Switzerland. She was trained as a nurse during WWII. Iris came to the United States in 1955, where she became an au pair for an ambassador to the United Nations. She met her future husband when he came to repair the family's television set.

Later in life, Iris was the successful owner of Cheese Plus & Bazaar Francais a gourmet specialty store in Narragansett Pier, until her retirement in 1998. She was an avid lover of all music from Frank Sinatra, the ocean gardening, cooking and sewing. Her favorite holiday was Bastille Day.

She leaves her beloved daughters, Jacqueline Medeiros of Cumberland and Claudine Landfield of Antigua. She was the mother of the late Douglas Landfield of Medfield,Mass., and grandmother to three grandchildren, Matthew, Gregory and Christopher.

Her funeral and burial at the R.I. Veteran's Cemetery in Exeter will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.

Visit https://www.macular.org/how-donate#memorial .