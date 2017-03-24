Robert L. Blanchette – Cumberland

Robert L. Blanchette, 83, of Woonsocket, formerly of Cumberland, went to his eternal rest surrounded by his loving family on March 23, 2017. He was the husband of the late Marjorie (Almeida) Blanchette. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Napoleon L and Aurore J (Martin) Blanchette.

Robert also known as “Doc” to his friends was a Navy veteran. After leaving the Navy he went to work for Le Myers Auto Body Shop Central Falls. He also owned his own business before going to work for General Motors, Framingham, Mass. In his spare time, Robert was also a volunteer firefighter with the North Cumberland Fire Department for many years. He was an avid NSCAR fan, he also enjoyed watching the New England Patriots and the Red Sox’s, his favorite hobby was restoring antique cars.

He leaves his sons, Robert Blanchette Jr and his wife, Cindy, of Rumford, Paul Blanchette and his husband, Earl, of Clermont, Fla., and John Blanchette of Woonsocket; and his daughter, Brenda Blanchette, of Woonsocket R.I.

He is also survived by his nephews, George and Dennis Bell and several grandnieces and grandnephews and his brother-in-law, Robert Burns, of New Jersey. Robert was predeceased in life by his sister, Pauline Blanchette Burns.

A service will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at 10 a.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial with military honors will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. in the O’Neill Funeral Home.

In Lieu of flowers, donations to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd, East Providence RI, 02914, would be appreciated.