Ponaganset senior receives art scholarship

FOSTER – Mathew Charles Zanni, a senior art student at Ponaganset High School, has been chosen as one of three Rhode Island students to receive a scholarship from the Wickford Art Association.

March is "Youth Art Month" and in celebration, The Wickford Art Association will present its annual Scholarship Fund awards to three Rhode Island public high school senior art students with a fourth award presented by the Rhode Island Art Educators Association.

The awards ceremony is on Friday March 31 at 6:30 pm at the Wickford Art Association, located at 36 Beach Street, North Kingstown. The four winners will receive his or her own public art exhibit at the Wickford Art Association from March 21 to March 31 and an invitation to exhibit at the 55th Wickford Art Festival in July.

Rhode Island public high schools choose one senior art student for consideration and the competition uses National Scholastic Standards overseen by the Rhode Island Art Educators Association. The four winning students will receive cash scholarships to use towards college in the fall of 2017.

The four Scholarship Fund winners are also invited to exhibit their artwork during the 55th Wickford Art Festival in Wickford Village on July 8 and 9, 2017. Admission to the gallery and festival is free and open to the public.

The Wickford Art Association is a non-profit organization with 400 members from Rhode Island and New England. The association hosts art shows and classes in its gallery at 36 Beach Street in North Kingstown, and has produced the Wickford Art Festival every July since 1962.

Wickford Art Association hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call (401) 294-6840 or visit www.wickfordart.org