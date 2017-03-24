Scituate school budget set for deficit

SCITUATE – The School Committee this week begrudgingly voted to approve the $850,000 increase alloted to them by the budget committee.

The school’s total projected 2017-2018 budget, according to the most recent budget brochure, is $23,838,624.

Of that total, tax payers are supplying $18.8 million, while state aid to the school district is going down $143,047.

The School Department originally asked for more than $1.1 million from the budget committee, but that request was cut by $333,617. In order to stay within the budget, the School Committee also voted to pull that $333,617 from the contingency fund line of the school budget, which was slated to be $350,000.

The contingency fund is meant to be used as a reactionary fund for unforeseen expenses, like an additional classroom or a para professional.

Some members asked if there was any other part of the budget that could be cut. There was not, said School Committee President Brian LaPlante and Supt. Lawrence Filippelli. The contingency fund was the only line item available to be cut.

“We have to find efficiencies,” Carolyn Dias, a School Committee member, told The Valley Breeze & Observer on Tuesday. “We have to be super conservative,” Dias said, in order to rebuild the contingency fund.

The Town Council passed the second draft of a 2017-2018 budget that requires the use of reserve funds as revenue in a narrow 4-3 vote.

Two council members, the town treasurer, and a member of the budget committee all voiced opposition to the draft before it was approved.

Their main qualms lie within the use of more than $200,000 of the town’s general fund balance and a low school budget that asks the school leaders to once again tap their own surplus as revenue. This is instead of raising the tax levy, which is currently being proposed at a 2.85 increase out of a state mandated maximum of 4 percent.

This year’s proposed 2017-2018 budget allots a 3.6 percent increase for the schools.

The School Committee asked for a 4.1 percent increase originally, and now it will have to figure out how to find efficiencies in what has been described by the superintendent and high school principal as a “lean” operation.

The school department has already made risky cuts to reduce operating costs, such as a reduction in paraprofessionals, teacher salaries, and busing.

Scituate Supt. Lawrence Filippelli said that dipping into the reserve funds is another risk.

“It’s not a surplus when you use it as revenue,” Filippelli said, referring to the current $952,000 in the school department’s surplus.

According to a presentation given by Filippelli in February, in March 2016 the school’s fund balance was more than $1.6 million. That number dropped to $952,000, after unexpected costs. If the budget is fully expended, the schools will end fiscal year 2017 with only $701,017 in the fund.

The presentation describes the fund balance as a bank account balance. Just like a home bank account, if money is expended and not replaced the bank account will eventually fall to zero – this leaves no ability to fund unanticipated expenses. According to the projections given in the school’s presentation, if the school’s funding is not modestly increased in 2017-2018, then the fund will be quickly depleted and reach zero in just three years.

For the past three decades the surplus has been used, partially, as revenue to fund the school’s general operating costs.

“That worked for a while,” Filippelli said. “But what caused the fund balance to dip was the CTE trend.”

The superintendent is referring to the rise of CTE, or career and technical education programs, which are Rhode Island Department of Education certified courses offered at schools across the state.

For example, Smithfield High School and Ponaganset High School have RIDE certified CTE programs for subjects like business and engineering. Scituate High School does not have a CTE program.

Because of this, some Scituate students choose to attend Ponaganset High School instead. And when student’s choose to leave Scituate for Ponaganset, the home district foots the bill of tuition, which totals $18,190 per pupil.

Last year, Scituate sent 16 students to Ponaganset alone, not including the other vocational/charter schools. This number was more than Scituate expected and had budgeted for, so it had to dip into its surplus.

Without a cap on the number of students leaving the district, the school can never really know how many students it will lose to out-of-district schools, and never really know if it’ll need to dip into the surplus again.

“The prudent way would have been to raise the tax levy,” Theodore Przybyla, town treasurer, said of the Town Council’s proposed budget.

Przybyla said that the school district is predicting an estimated deficit of $400,000 this fiscal year, which ends March 31.

In the current budget passed by the Town Council, this deficit is not addressed, which is why and the schools are using more of the surplus fund to make up the difference.

“Failure to replenish the fund balance, while relying on the fund balance to fund new initiatives is dangerous,” Przybyla wrote in a letter addressed to the council. “I strongly recommend the Town Council reconsider the proposed budget’s reliance on fund balance as a source of funding. If the Town Council is committed to these new initiatives, the only prudent funding source is an increase in the proposed levy.”

The Town Council did not raise the tax levy.

However, members of the community will have the chance to do so at the April 4 Financial Town Meeting, where residents have the power to bring a motion to the floor for a new tax levy or even to send the whole budget back.