Everything stays orderly at Trump rally in Providence

PROVIDENCE – Members of the Rhode Island State Police are thanking supporters and foes of President Trump for keeping things civil during dueling rallies at the Rhode Island Statehouse on Saturday.

Col. Ann Assumpico said there were no arrests, injuries or other incidents during the rallies. Assumpico described the demonstrators as "loud but orderly," and she applauded those on both sides for respecting the other side’s point of view. She also thanked state troopers and Providence police for keeping the peace during the demonstration.

“We support everyone’s rights to assemble for peaceful protests and we’re grateful there were no incidents to detract from the messages each side came here to share,” said Assumpico in a statement. “We’re pleased that both sides were able to come together and express their opinions in an orderly manner, showing respect and restraint for others who have a different point of view.”