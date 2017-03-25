Warmer weather ahead for R.I.
The bitter cold temperatures that persisted for much of March appear to be gone for good, with temperatures of 50 degrees or higher ahead.
After a cloudy and cool day in the high 40s on Sunday, temperatures will rise into the 50s and 60s for the rest of the coming week. Tuesday will see a high around 65, and cloudy, while Wednesday will bring mostly sunny skies and a high near 60 degrees again.
After rain on Monday, much of the week should stay dry.