Man wanted by Woonsocket police for bank robbery

WOONSOCKET – Russell Crowe, a 22-year-old man with Woonsocket ties, is wanted by the Woonsocket Police Department for second-degree robbery.

Police say they have a warrant for Crowe based on his alleged involvement with a recent robbery of the Citizens Bank on Cumberland Street.

Anyone who knows of Crowe's whereabouts should call 401-766-1212. Tipsters will be kept anonymous.