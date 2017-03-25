Woonsocket police nab fugitive with stolen gun

WOONSOCKET – Police on Friday arrested 22-year-old city resident David Hernandez and charged him with larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and as a fugitive from justice.

Det. Sgt. John Scully led an investigation with numerous other officers leading to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle that had been stolen in Woonsocket. Hernandez allegedly stole the rifle and had it at his home.

Hernandez was also wanted out of Broward County, Florida for being a probation violator.