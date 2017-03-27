Claire M. Laprade – Lincoln

Claire M. (Laferriere) Laprade, 87, of Old River Road, died Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Oakland Grove Health Center, Woonsocket. She was the beloved wife of the late Constant “Cy” Laprade.

Born in Manville, a daughter of the late Lionel and Mirza (Beaudoin) Laferriere, she had been a lifelong resident of the village.

Mrs. Laprade worked as a claims examiner in the Department of Employment Security for the State of Rhode Island for 35 years, before retiring in 1983. She was a communicant of St. James Church, Manville.

She is survived by five sisters, Pauline Filion of Manville, Simone Lefrancois of Blackstone, Mass., Lucille Marcotte of North Smithfield, Lorraine Babbitt of Manville, and Denise Hogue of North Smithfield; two brothers, John Laferriere and Raoul “Ralph” Laferriere, both of Manville; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Rita Simonini and Leo Laferriere.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, April 1, 2017, at 9 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. James Church, 33 Division Street, Manville. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, R.I. 02906 would be appreciated.

For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com .