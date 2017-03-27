Cumberland school budget action expected Wednesday

CUMBERLAND – The long debated school budget is expected to be made final by the School Committee on Wednesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. There's talk of refusing to actually approve the spending plan that will then be sent along to Town Hall.

Prior to that meeting, the fiscal management subcommittee will meet in the same venue at 6:15 p.m. The subcommittee has canceled its previously scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

Committee members generally meet in the cafeteria of the transitional building, but are moving this gathering to a larger space because public interest has been particularly strong this year.

At stake is the School Department's call for maximum funding from the town for the upcoming school year - $1.68 million – along with $400,000 in town funds to cover capital improvement costs.

But even if the full 4 percent increase were allotted, school board members were saying last week that they still cannot support cutting enough salaries - some 34 school employees - to balance the budget under the state's current funding rules.

Instead, they indicated they may submit to Mayor Bill Murray a budget that's $2 million over budget.