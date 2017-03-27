Marguerite M. Alix – Lincoln

Marguerite M. (Brunelle) Alix, 77, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 26, 2017, at home. She was the wife of the late Rene J. Alix.

Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Germain (Alix) Brunelle. She resided in Lincoln for the past 15 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.

Ms. Alix was employed as the head receptionist at Pawtucket Credit Union for over 35 years until her retirement.

She was a communicant of St. Cecilia Church. She was very involved with the LaSalette Community. She loved dining out, family parties, but most of all enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She leaves two loving daughters, Michele Tetreault and her husband, Paul, of Lincoln, and Joanne Alix of Lincoln; her siblings, Rita Hunter of Johnston, Andre Brunelle of Pawtucket and Bernadette Alix of Bridgeport, Conn. She also leaves six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was also the sister of the late Therese St.Germain and Joseph "Pete" Brunelle.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m., from the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. in the St. John Paul II Parish, formerly St. Cecilia Church. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be held Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Although Marguerite loved flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimers Association of RI, 245 Waterman St Ste 306, Providence, RI 02906.

