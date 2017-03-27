Mary G. Plante – Woonsocket

Mary G. Plante, 90, a lifelong Woonsocket resident, died peacefully at home with her family in Westerly, R.I. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, where she resided for the past 7 years.

Born in Woonsocket, she was the wife of the late William H. Plante, a Woonsocket Police Officer, and the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Ogazolek) Gresko who were born in Poland.

Mary was employed at Archway Cookie Shop, U.S. Rubber Co., and was a member of the Operating Room Surgical Supply Team at Miriam Hospital in Providence before retiring in 1988.

She was a long time member of the Red Hats Club and the YMCA. She loved being with her family and enjoyed a long retirement.

She is survived by a son, Mark J. Plante and his wife, Sonja, of Westerly, R.I., and two grandchildren; Justin J. Plante of Peoria, Ariz., and Kristofer M. Plante of Westerly, R.I.

A graveside service will be announced in the summer. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rushlow Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory, 64 Friendship St., Westerly, R.I.

For online condolences, visit www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com .