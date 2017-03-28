Raymond J. Deschenes – Cumberland

Raymond J. Deschenes, 83, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2017. He was the former husband of Ruth (Dube) Deschenes. Born in Central Falls, R.I., and raised in South Attleboro, Mass., a son of the late Adrien and Albertine (Lavoie) Deschenes.

Raymond is survived by two sons, Guy R. Deschenes and his wife, Fernanda, of Cumberland, Ross Deschenes of Alaska; a daughter, Dawn Bishop and her husband, Robert, of Lincoln; two sisters, Marion McCumber of Somerset, Doris Gauthier of Cumberland; a brother, Andy Deschenes of Maine; and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sons Ronald and Raymond Deschenes.

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Cumberland Animal Shelter, 44 Martin St., Cumberland, R.I. 02864.

Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com