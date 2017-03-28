Chepachet Baptist Church concert coming up

A concert featuring organists, singers, and local musicians will take place at the Chepachet Meeting House Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.

Music at the Meeting House will present The Music of Holy Week at the Chepachet Meeting House, home to the Chepachet Baptist Church at 1213 Putnam Pike in Chepachet.

A musical celebration of the major events of the week from Jesus' Entry into Jerusalem through the Resurrection, the program will feature the Choir of the Greenville Baptist Church, organists Donald Dame and Marilyn Knight, trumpeter Klancy Martin, and mezzo-soprano Arielle Rogers.

Traditional hymns will be supplemented by the music of Bach, Brahms, Clarke, Stanley, Mouret, and Hovahness.

Church pastor Angie Henrichon will read passages of the Easter story from Luke and John. The concert is open to the public without charge, although a free will offering will be taken.

Refreshments will be served after the concert. For updates and further details, visit the church website at: chepachetbaptist.org or contact: Cliff Brown 518-388-6070; brownc@union.edu