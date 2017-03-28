Accreditation team seeks input on CF Police Department

CENTRAL FALLS – A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. will arrive in Central Falls on Monday, April 3, to examine all aspects of the Central Falls Police Department policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services.

“Verification by the team that the Central Falls Police Department meets the commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation – a highly prized recognition of public safety professional excellence,” said Col. James Mendonca, chief of the department.

As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Tuesday, April 4, at 6 p.m. The session will be conducted at the Central Falls City Hall Council Chambers, located at 580 Broad St. second floor, Central Falls.

If for some reason an individual can't speak at the public information session but would still like to provide comments to the assessment team, he or she may do so by phone. The public may call 401-616-2547 on April 4 between the hours of 1 and 3 p.m.

Phone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. A copy of the standards is available at Central Falls Police Department via local contact, Sgt. Joseph Tougas, accreditation manager, at 401-616-2511 or jtougas@cfpd.centralfallsri.gov.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the department's ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

Accreditation is for four years, during which the agency must submit annual reports, and participate in annual remote web-based assessments attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.