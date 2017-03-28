Bilingual story hour begins Saturday at Pawtucket Public Library

PAWTUCKET – Families and their children are invited to a special Bilingual Family Story Hour at the Pawtucket Public Library. This is a free program for children of all ages and their parents/caregivers. It is held every other Saturday beginning April 1, from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

The event will feature interactive stories to help build vocabulary and improve language skills, hands-on craft/activities, and traditional songs to encourage social interaction and obtain cultural awareness.

Registration encouraged, but not required. For more information, call 401-725-3714, ext. 209 or email mcotto@pawtucketlibrary.org.