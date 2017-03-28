Façade improvement grant applications due by Friday

PAWTUCKET – City officials are reminding local business owners that applications for small grants and grant-loan combinations as part of the Façade Improvement Program are due by this Friday, March 31. The program is intended to assist local businesses with improvements to create a more welcoming and vibrant streetscape.

“This is another tool in the toolbox for our small businesses to help them grow and succeed as they reinvest in our community,” said Mayor Donald Grebien in a statement. “These improvements to our community are very valuable, as businesses continue to relocate here and foot traffic to the city increases with the opening of breweries and the future commuter rail station.”

City Councilor Sandra Cano said she is excited to be launching the program to help local businesses make their long-awaited improvements a reality. She thanked the rest of the City Council for supporting the effort.

Pawtucket has always been about supporting local businesses and improving the community, said Sue Mara, acting director of the Planning and Redevelopment Department.

“Our office also offers various services for businesses such as a streamlined permitting process, development incentives, and business counseling,” she said.

The program offers small grants and grant-loan combinations. For small grants, applicants may request up to $2,000 for materials for small improvements. For larger projects, the city will offer a loan for half of the total project up to $15,000 and a grant through federal Community Development Block Grants up to $30,000. The loan is structured to be paid within five years.

Learn more and apply at www.pawtucketri.com/planning-redevelopment . The first round of decisions will be announced in April.