Hall of Fame Committee seeks nominations

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for the 2017 Pawtucket Hall of Fame.

The annual event recognizes those whose efforts have made a lasting impact on the quality of life of its citizens and has added to the heritage of the City of Pawtucket.

Those receiving this award will be officially inducted into the Pawtucket Hall of Fame at an awards ceremony that will take place in October. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 4

Nominees need not be native born to Pawtucket, but must have had some significant impact on the city as a whole. Send a letter of nomination and additional letters of support to Patricia S. Zacks, chairwoman, Pawtucket Hall of Fame Committee Pawtucket City Hall, 137 Roosevelt Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.