Library will participate in global e-book club

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library is taking part in the Big Library Read program, the world’s largest global e-book reading club through libraries, connecting millions of readers around the world with the same e-book at the same time.

Library readers voted “Art of the Pie,” by Kate McDermott, as their cookbook choice for the Big Library Read. To borrow the e-book, readers can visit ezone.oslri.net through Thursday, March 30.

To get started reading, all that is needed is an Ocean State Libraries library card. “Art of the Pie” can be read on all major computers and devices. The e-book cookbook will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

For more information, call 401-725-3714, ext. 214.