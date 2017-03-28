New-look SRA softball team takes field for Div. II season

Charette, Howarth highlight 15-player roster

PAWTUCKET – The St. Raphael Academy softball team is returning most of its players from last year’s playoff team, with the exception of four big seniors.

The Saints graduated starting shortstop and captain Kamryn LaBree, first baseman/pitcher Lauren Taylor, outfielder Brianna O’Rourke, and catcher Haley Mitsmenn, who were all part of the Saints’ Division II championship team in 2015.

Kamryn, who was a two-time First-Team All-State player, will be back this year as an assistant coach, and head coach Ron LaBree said that he also picked up lifelong friend Bill Karalis as another assistant. They started their preseason workouts on March 20, as spring brought cooler temperatures to the area, and LaBree said that 15 girls came out and they kept all 15, even though some girls had never played before.

“I was talking with (Davies head coach Scott Cooper) and he said he also has girls that have never played before,” LaBree said. “It’s hard for the coaches to instill the game at this age.”

One of the key returning players from last year is sophomore pitcher Sydney Charette, and even though LaBree said a couple of girls on the team had pitched in the past, he is going to rely on Charette as he did with former ace pitcher Kaylee Sylvestre a few years ago.

“Sydney made a change and got a new pitching coach in Dick Ryan,” LaBree said. “He’s the best around, and she looks fantastic and confident. She still goes to him and has developed new pitches.”

LaBree also said that another key returnee, senior Haley Howarth will probably start at shortstop. Howarth has been moved around during her softball career, but there are only a couple of girls, LaBree said, that could play shortstop.

Multiple players on the softball team were also part of this past winter’s successful indoor track and field team, as well as the cross country team.

“We have a lot of speed,” LaBree said. “Cameille Keith, a senior, played some last year, but was hurt. She runs well, as does Howarth and (outfielders) Ashley Bullen and Kaylee Contreras. We just have to learn how to use (our speed).”

A new face to the team is freshman Sailor Costa, who will probably start behind the plate. LaBree said Costa reminds him of Mitsmenn because Costa has the same build, throwing, and hitting styles as Mitsmenn, but “she just needs to learn the game on a high school level,” added LaBree.

As for the rest of the team?

“I don’t really know them yet,” LaBree said. “And we added a new coaching staff. We have a lot of work to do. It’s a new challenge, but we’ll put in the work and time. They are a great bunch of girls who are very supportive of each other.

The divisions were realigned during the offseason, but while the Saints remain in D-II, the division is now one big league instead of four subdivisions. Division II is 18 teams deep, and LaBree said that he wants to be in the middle of the pack and return to the playoffs.

“Some teams dropped and others came up,” he said. “The thing I like is you play everyone once, so when you get to the playoffs, you have already seen that team and know what you have to do instead of being blindfolded. And it gives the girls a chance to meet other girls from other areas.”

The Saints will be traveling down to places like Westerly and South Kingstown. Mount St. Charles Academy dropped down from D-I and LaBree said they are going to be tough. And Barrington returns its star pitcher, Paige Concannon, as does Davies.

The Saints’ regular season was supposed to start on April 3 against Davies, but the city won’t allow them on the Hank Soar Complex with the conditions the fields are in, so that game has been moved, meaning that on Thursday, April 6, the Saints will open up at East Greenwich.

“I’m just looking forward to the season,” LaBree said, “to developing the girls and staying positive, especially with the young girls.”