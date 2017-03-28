OSCIL will host Lunch and Learn Workshop

WARWICK – The Ocean State Center for Independent Living will host a Lunch and Learn Workshop on Thursday, March 30, from noon to 2 p.m. at OSCIL’s Pawtucket office, 175 Main St.

This month’s topic is: How to Protect Yourself from Scams and Fraud.

Jamie Kamborian, an investigator in the Consumer Protection Unit of the Rhode Island Office of the Attorney General, will give a presentation on scams and fraud. Topics such as telemarketing fraud, identity theft, bogus check schemes and charitable solicitations will be addressed. Learn how to prevent yourself from becoming a victim of fraudulent and deceptive practices by arming yourself with the best form of protection – information.

A sign language interpreter and CART have been secured for this event.

Call 401-738-1013 if you plan to attend. Seating is limited. Lunch will be served.