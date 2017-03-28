Pawtucket Parks & Rec announces spring classes

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division has announced their lineup of recreational and wellness classes and programs for the upcoming spring season. These classes will be held at the Jenks Junior High School and the Agnes Little School for an eight-week session, unless otherwise noted.

• Adult classes include Zumba, Pilates, Muscle Toning, Hi-Low, Step and Dance Aerobics along with Yoga, Ballroom Dancing, Drums Alive and Line Dancing. Classes begin the week of March 27, with the exception of adult yoga classes which will begin Monday, April 3. Prices for these classes vary and some are subject to a two-night discount option.

• Children’s classes are held at Jenks Junior High School on Saturday mornings and include Gymnastics, Arts & Crafts along with children’s Yoga. Program details along with direct contact to the instructors can be done through Facebook under the Pawtucket Parks & Rec. Gymnastics page.

The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation / Pawtucket Public Library Spring program outlines the schedule and details to these and other recreation and wellness programs and events. Booklets can be found at Pawtucket City Hall, the Pawtucket Public Library, Slater Memorial Park and various locations throughout the city.

These booklets, as well as class registration forms, are currently available online at the city of Pawtucket website, www.pawtucketri.com .

Registrations may be completed at the Slater Park Office Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 pm.

For more information, call 401-728-0500, ext 251.