Shorthanded Tigers await upcoming baseball season

Despite low numbers, Tolman’s number one goal remains the same – qualify for the Div. II playoffs

PAWTUCKET – After graduating three seniors last year, the Tolman High baseball team is looking to make another run to the Division II playoffs this season, but there’s one problem.

“Our numbers are low this year,” Tolman head coach Theo Murray said. “We have 19 kids total in the program. We have a lot of returnees, with the exception of catching. Ricky Bourdeau, who started at catcher the last three years, graduated, so we have a couple of kids battling for that position.”

Tryouts, or really the preseason, began for the Tigers on March 20. Murray said that he wasn’t holding tryouts since he had such a low amount of players come out. He planned to keep all 19, and it was just a matter of figuring out who would play on varsity and who would be a swing player, playing on both the varsity and junior varsity.

Murray has no idea why there is a lack of interest in baseball and softball this spring. He said he talked with the softball coach, Craig Giarrusso, who only has 14 girls.

“Our numbers have steadily declined the last five or six years,” Murray said. “We used to have 40 kids or so come try out. That dropped to the 30s, and then we haven’t had more than the mid-20s. In the freshman class, we only have three 9th-graders that showed up for sign-ups. We usually have 10 to 12.”

The Tigers have six returning players who saw action on the varsity team last year, four of them seniors. Peter Microulis, a senior who is a two-time First-Team All-Division selection, returns as one of the top pitchers. Murray said that when he is not pitching, he will start at shortstop. Another First-Team All-Division player returning is junior Kyle Depatie, who will see time in the outfield, as well as at shortstop, and be part of the pitching rotation.

Murray also expects big seasons from Ethan Bernardo, a returning junior, who will play some second base and the outfield, as well as pitch, and senior Timmy Greene, who started in the outfield last year and will see time at both left and center field.

A question mark on the mound is senior Aaron Massey. Murray said he will play first base, but Massey underwent Tommy John surgery in late August.

“We’re not sure, as a pitcher, how he is progressing yet,” Murray added. “He was one of our top five hitters last year.”

The final senior battling for a spot in the outfield is Ben Capela.

“We’re pretty wide open,” Murray said. “We have some key returners, but it’s more of a wait-and-see type thing.”

The league went through a realignment during the offseason, with some teams moving down from Division I and others moving up from D-III. There are 19 teams total, and 12 of those teams will make the playoffs.

St. Raphael Academy was among the teams that came down from D-I, and Murray believes the Saints will find success in their new league. A team moving up is Wheeler, which returns its whole team after winning the D-III title last season.

Other teams that the Tigers have not played in a while are Exeter/West Greenwich, Burrillville, Woonsocket, Juanita Sanchez, and Mount Hope. The teams to watch out for from last year in D-II, Murray said, include defending champion Ponaganset, Mount St. Charles Academy, Prout, and Scituate.

The Tigers are scheduled to have scrimmages these next two weeks, but they aren’t sure if they will be able to play them with unsure field conditions. Their Injury Fund game is Saturday, April 8, at La Salle Academy’s turf field, and the regular season opens on Tuesday, April 11, as the Tigers will travel to West Warwick.

“Our goal is the same every year, to qualify for the playoffs,” Murray said. “That’s going to be a difficult task. Our first goal is to qualify and then we’ll see how things go. We want to progress slowly and be playing our best baseball at the end (of the season).”