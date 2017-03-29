Coca-Cola facilitates recycling

SMITHFIELD – Keep America Beautiful and The Coca-Cola Company are working together to address one of the primary barriers to recycling in public spaces by making access to recycling bins more readily available and convenient. This is done through the 2016 Coca-Cola/Keep America Beautiful Public Space Recycling Bin Grant Program.

Keep America Beautiful and The Coca-Cola Company have announced that they have awarded 20 recycling bins to Smithfield, making more bins available so that residents can recycle easily.

The town’s 20 bin allotment will be used at Deerfield Park. Bins will be placed along side of trash carts with the idea of making recycling easy and convenient for those visiting the facilities. The brightly colored bins are expected to draw attention to recycling and help ensure proper placement of materials.

The Coca-Cola Company and Keep America Beautiful hope residents will be mindful of the new recycling bins when visiting Deerfield Park and help the town recycle right.