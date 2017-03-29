Join book clubs at Greenville Library

SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, has announced the April meeting times for its book clubs.

• The Mystery Book Club will be reading “Nantucket Five-Spot,” by Steven Axelrod, and meeting on Tuesday, April 4, at 1:30 p.m.

• The Cesareo’s Circle Book Club will be reading “A Spool of Blue Thread,” by Anne Tyler, and meeting on Thursday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m.

• The Picnic Table Reads Book Club will be reading “Rules of Civility,” by Amor Towles, and meeting on Thursday, April 20, at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.yourlibrary.ws or call 401-949-3630.