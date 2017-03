Monday Matinée offered at Greenville Library

SMITHFIELD – Greenville Public Library, 573 Putnam Pike, will host its “Monday Matinée for Grownups” on April 3, at 1 p.m.

The library will show “The Light Between Oceans,” based on the best-selling novel by M. L. Stedman. The movie is rated PG-13, with a running time of 2 hours and 13 minutes.

For more information, visit www.yourlibrary.ws or call 401-949-3630.