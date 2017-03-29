RIIL continues search for nominations for Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of ’17

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Interscholastic League’s High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be honoring its 15th class of inductees at a ceremony to be held on Oct. 25 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, and the RIIL Hall of Fame Committee is currently seeking nominations of worthy individuals who deserve recognition for their high school athletic accomplishments.

Nominees must exemplify the highest standard of sportsmanship, ethical conduct, and moral character and will be considered on the merits of their contributions and achievements to high school athletics. Categories in which a person may be nominated are coach, administrator, and former outstanding athletes. There is also a category for any person whose activities as a game official, school supporter, or one whose combination of activities have resulted in a service qualified as outstanding or excellent.

The nomination documents can be found on www.riil.org and must be submitted to the RIIL office by May 1. Contact Gail Lepore at 272-9844 for more information.