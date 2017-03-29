Run the Reservoir road races welcomes 133 runners to final event

NORTH SCITUATE – Warwick’s Robert Jackman and Lindsay Amherst took top honors in the 15K, and East Greenwich’s Dave Schaad and Scituate’s Joy Younkin were the winners of the 5K at last Saturday morning’s 10th annual Run the Reservoir road races at the North Scituate Community House.

The event, which was organized by North Scituate native and Rhode Island Road Runners Hall of Famer Milt Schumacher, was the finale for the popular spring event, which proceeds had benefited the Trinity Church Food Closet for the past decade. One hundred and thirty-three runners (68 in the 15K) answered the starter’s gun.

Jackman, who had won the 15K two years ago, but didn’t run in last March’s race, captured the event in a time of 57:39 that was more than six minutes faster than the runner-up finisher, North Scituate’s John Lariviere, who posted a 1:03:52 time.

Glocester’s Chris Dorval took third place in a time of 1:04:27, and Greenville’s Bob Bouchard finished fourth in 1:05:31.

As for Amherst, her victory in the 9.3-mile race was her fifth straight, and her time of 1:06:12 was good enough for sixth place. The runner-up finisher was North Scituate’s Laura Pagnozzi, who was 20th overall in a time of 1:17:09.

In the 5K, the 55-year-old Schaad held off three members of the Smithfield High boys’ track and field team to win the 3.1-mile race in a 21:30 time. Evan DeBassio settled for second place, as he finished two seconds behind Schaad, Ethan DeBassio placed third in 21:34, and Andrew Lefebvre finished fourth in 21:43.

Younkin was the next runner to cross the finish line, as she posted a 21:43 time. After Attleboro’s Roger Gosciminski placed sixth in 24:23, Scituate’s Julia Gurzenda took seventh in 25:55.