Service will honor WWI veterans this Sunday

PROVIDENCE – There will be a memorial service honoring all World War I veterans on Sunday, April 2, at 11 a.m. at the WWI Monument, in Memorial Park, South Main Street, in Providence.

April 6 marks the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I. More than 4 million Americans served in this conflict, 28,817 of them from Rhode Island, with 612 losing their lives in the pursuit of freedom.

The Rhode Island Commandery of the Military Order of Foreign Wars invites all who have a WWI veteran in their family to attend and honor their loved one. There will be a short program followed by a memorial wreath laying ceremony, and each attendee will have an opportunity to speak out their veteran’s name to commemorate their service and sacrifice.