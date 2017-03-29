Two-time state champ Sentinels return outdoors

Despite graduation losses, track team welcomes key returnees, newcomers

SMITHFIELD – With another successful indoor season in the books, the Smithfield High girls’ track and field team have moved outdoors for the spring season, with some of their top scorers back from last season, as well as some new talent.

The Sentinels are the two-time defending state champions (and four-time Class C champs), but they graduated a lot of key athletes. In the field events, they parted ways with Alyssa Colbert, Meagan Malloy, and Chloe and Olivia Holowachuk, and they lost a valuable runner in Cassidy Bissitt.

“It’s impossible to replace the 2016 graduating seniors,” head coach John Marchand said. “We have a nice blend of senior athletes, returning athletes, and talented freshmen. It should be a lot of fun.”

The Sentinels have six senior captains who were key mmebers of last season’s squad. Sydney Bagus, who took sixth place in the 3,000 at last month’s state indoor meet, and SaraMarie Cerullo will captain the distance runners, Jillian Beaudry will lead the way in the hurdling and jumping events, and Kayla Ezeama will do likewise in the sprints and jumps. Ashley Nicholson will also be in charge of the sprints and hurdles, while Alex Guertin will have the pole vault and the sprints.

Marchand also highlighted some of his top returning scorers from last season’s state meet. Grace Beaudry, now a sophomore, finished second in the 300-meter hurdles, and taking third places were Ezeama in the triple jump and Guertin in the pole vault.

Junior distance runner Una Treanor is also back, and in the middle distance events, the Sentinels return juniors Gianna Marchetti and Kelsey Treanor. In the sprints and hurdles, they also have senior Jillian Beaudry, junior Sarah Melaragno, and sophomore Martine Rizzo, and joining Guertin in the pole vault is junior Tess DiNobile.

In the jumps, there are also sophomore Mallory Sanderson, Melaragno, and Rizzo, and for throwing, Smithfield has sophomores Anna Orticerio, Julia Mitchell, and Grace Robitaille.

The Sentinels have also been infused with new talent from their freshmen class. Ashlyn Maio and Anna Logan will compete in the distance events, and jumping will be Madison Piti, Graesyn Fontaine, and Megan Devlin. The throws will also see Kendra Ezeama and Janasia Arvelo in action, and Fontaine will also participate in sprints, along with Jessica Nicholson and Hali Alsawaf.

“Our goal, as always, is to establish a team-first mentality,” Marchand said, “and to become the best team we can be, both individually and collectively, at the end of the season.”

The dual-meet season is scheduled to start next Monday. The Sentinels will host their Northern Division opening meet at the Boyle Athletic Complex, which includes Scituate, Burrillville, and North Smithfield. The other teams in the Northern Division are defending division champion Cumberland, Burrillville, Lincoln, Mount St. Charles Academy, North Providence, Ponaganset, and Woonsocket.