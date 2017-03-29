Gas leak shuts down roads in Providence

Police have shut down Route 195 East and West in downtown Providence Wednesday evening due to a natural gas leak. Other local roads are also closed to avoid potential for the gas to ignite.

Providence police are urging everyone to stay away from the area. Crews from National Grid have responded to the scene and are working to evaluate the source of the leak and fix it.

Police have denied social media rumors that there was some type of explosion. Motorists in the area were reporting a strong gas odor.

More details will be provided as they become available.