Suspect in Central Falls murder found after long manhunt

CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls Police department, in partnership with U.S. Marshals and the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force, is announcing the arrest of Percy Lee Abbott, 54, one of Rhode Island’s most wanted fugitives. Abbott, who was wanted for the beating death of a Central Falls woman last year, was found after a lengthy manhunt.

Abbott was arrested at around noon Wednesday after U.S. Marshals found him leaving 4040 Bronx Blvd., Bronx, New York, an address belong to an associate of Abbott's.

The U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force was doing surveillance on that address due to leads developed from operations conducted throughout New York City. Authorities hit four known homes of family members and associates of Abbott.

Abbott was being sought for a domestic murder on Jan. 9, 2016 at 53 Sumner Ave., Central Falls. Sherry Price Mann, 48, the woman he allegedly attacked, died on Friday, Jan. 22, of injuries inflicted by Abbott.

Abbott had been added to Rhode Island’s Most Wanted list more than a year ago. He remained at large until his apprehension. Authorities said his capture "was due to the tireless and unrelenting work by federal, state and local law enforcement."

Local police say they're waiting to hear whether Abbott will waive extradition and when he will be transported back to Rhode Island to face charges.