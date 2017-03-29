Some snow expected Friday

The last of the season's snow?

Rhode Islanders should see just a little more of the white stuff on Friday, though the snow will mix with rain, limiting accumulations.

In northern Rhode Island, expect about two to four inches of snow, while the rest of the state will get about an inch. Forecasters are calling for temperatures to reach near 40 during the day Friday, and to drop near freezing in the evening, when more of the snow is expected to fall.

The precipitation should continue on Saturday, but will stay all rain.