Woonsocket man, accused of hitting baby, in court for separate child abuse case

WOONSOCKET – The man arrested on Sunday for allegedly abusing a 5-month-old baby was in court on Wednesday, March 29 for a different child abuse case.

Kristofer Bernier, 25, reportedly told police he slapped his roommate's child repeatedly because it wouldn't stop crying. He was babysitting at the time.

On Wednesday, Bernier was in court on a warrant stemming from charges of cruelty or neglect of a child over a separate incident in 2012. According to reports, the Department of Children Youth and Families was notified in that case after Bernier's girlfriend's daughter was brought to Hasbro Children's Hospital with a bruised face and bruised ribs.

The mother and Bernier claimed the child had fallen off a kitchen counter. The couple was charged after it was determined they had waited more than 24 hours to bring the child in for treatment.

The case was ultimately dismissed but Bernier missed a court appearance. He is being held on $25,000 bail with surety following Sunday's incident, in which the baby was found unconscious and unresponsive, and nearly died, according to a release from DCYF.

Bernier told police that those injuries were caused by the infant falling off the couch

The baby is currently being treated at Hasbro. Officials are investigating allegations of abuse and neglect.