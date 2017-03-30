Driver charged with DUI, crashing into multiple occupied vehicles

Incidents began near Twin River Casino, reports show

LINCOLN - A Johnston man is facing numerous charges, including allegedly driving under the influence and striking multiple occupied vehicles.

According to Rhode Island State Police, 49-year-old Johnston resident, Scott Normandin, is charged with multiple counts after incidents that occurred Thursday morning. At approximately 9:05 a.m., Twin River Casino Security advised that a vehicle, operated by Normandin, had struck a guard rail near the intersection of Twin River Road and Ring Road, police said.

According to RISP, Twin River security officials observed the vehicle continue driving, and gave the RISP Gaming Enforcement Unit a description and registration plate details of the vehicle.

The vehicle, operated by Normandin, then hit two occupied vehicles near the on-ramp of Route 146 south and Twin River Road before continuing to travel down the highway. Normandin then allegedly struck a third occupied vehicle near the Branch Ave. exit ramp, disabling the Normandin's vehicle, where he was taken into custody.

The Johnston resident will be arraigned on charges for driving under the influence of liquor or drugs, refusing a chemical test and "two counts of duty to stop in an accident resulting in damage to attended vehicle; and duty in accident resulting in damage to highway fixtures," as noted by RISP.

Normandin will be arraigned pending his release from Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of minor injuries he sustained from the incident.