One person dead, another critical after crash on I-295

One person has died following a crash on Route 295 Thursday morning, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

At around 9:40 a.m., troopers from the State Police Scituate Barracks responded to a crash involving three vehicles on Route 295 north in Johnston.

A preliminary investigation revealed that three vehicles; a Mazda sedan, a tow truck, and a two-axle box truck were traveling in order in the center lane of Route 295 north. About one half0mile north of Route 6, the three vehicles ran into each other in a chain reaction. The events leading up to the collision are under investigation.

The operator of the box truck was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. The lone passenger in the truck was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the Mazda was identified as Mitchell Savard, age 41, who was not transported to the hospital but had complaints of pain.

The operator of the tow truck, identified as Trevor Armstrong, age 28, was transported by rescue to Rhode Island Hospital with moderate injuries.

The State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, Forensic Services Unit, Johnston Police, and Johnston Fire and Rescue responded. Members of the Pascoag Rescue also assisted.

The accident remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at 401-444-1000.