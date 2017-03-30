Charles E. Poxon, Sr. – North Smithfield

Charles E. Poxon, Sr., 79, of Slatersville died March 27, 2017, at Landmark Medical Center. He was the son of the late Ernest and Rose (Reynolds) Poxon. He was the husband of Beverly (Quinley) Poxon.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Charles, Jr. and his wife, Lisa-Maria, Dennis and his wife, Tina, two granddaughters, Jamie and Erica, two sisters, Edie Gulowcz, Barbara Souza and one brother, Mickey Poxon.

His funeral will be held Friday, April 7, 2017, beginning with a visitation at 9:30 a.m., followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Slatersville Cemetery, Green Street, North Smithfield.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis TN 38101.

