Winter weather advisory in effect Friday

A winter weather advisory is in effect for northwest Rhode Island and Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect snow and sleet, with some pockets of freezing rain possible. Snow and sleet should accumulate one to four inches, with up to a tenth of an inch of ice possible in the northwest part of the station.

Sleet and rain will overspread the region between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday morning. The heaviest of the precipitation will hold off until Friday afternoon and night, with an extended period of sleet possible during that time. Most of the precipitation will change to rain Friday night, but some pockets of freezing rain may persist in the advisory area. Travel could be slippery, especially during the evening commute on Friday.