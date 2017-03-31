Town Council moving April 5 meeting

CUMBERLAND – In anticipation of a crowd of residents concerned about school funding, the Town Council is moving this Wednesday's meeting to the Community Room of the Cumberland Public Library.

Town Clerk Sandra Giovanelli said that location will allow for the session to be streamed live as usual and available later for online review.

Giovanelli said she expects the council's April 11 special meeting, when the tax levy is expected to be set, will also be relocated to the second floor of the public library.