Police seek suspects who robbed cell phone store in NP

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two people seen in surveillance video robbing the Smart Cellular/Urgentech Electronics store at 1052 Charles St. early Tuesday morning.

On March 28, at around 2:20 a.m., members of the North Providence Police Department responded to an alarm call at the cell phone store. Upon arrival, officers noticed the front glass door to the business was smashed and the interior of the shop had been ransacked.

The owner of the business later responded and reported about 20 smart phones, five tablets, and four smart watches were stolen from the display counter. The suspects made off with about $5,000 in merchandise.

An inspection of surveillance footage revealed that two suspects entered into the business by kicking in the glass door. The suspects were carrying backpacks. While inside, the suspects selected several items from the display case and put the items into their backpacks.

Both suspects were wearing what appeared to be hooded “North Face” fleeces. The fleeces were two-toned with the North Face logo located on the rear right shoulder area. Both suspects had their hoods over their heads. One suspect was wearing what appeared to be a “New Era, RIO” cap and the other suspect was wearing a ski mask, which covered the bottom portion of his face.