Ahead of Financial Town Meeting, tension surfaces

SCITUATE – Just days before Scituate's Financial Town Meeting, signs have sprung up around town denouncing the Town Council President John Mahoney.

The signs read "Hell no, Mahoney must go!" and were seen for the first time on Friday. Some of the signs have since been taken down, but some remain, like the one planted on the lawn of Shepard of the Valley United Methodist Church Friday afternoon.

This is the weekend before residents will be voting on the 2017-2018 operating budget for the town, which the Town Council presented with proposed cuts to school funding and the formation of a round-the-clock emergency medical service.

The budget being proposed to the town passed in a split vote and over the strong objection of the town’s elected treasurer. The budget relies on taking more than $200,000 from the town’s general fund. It also cuts $300,000 from the School Department’s requested budget.

Last year, the town budgeted $35,078,319 for the fiscal year and this year, the councilors’ draft calls for $1.4 million more, $36,267,735.

Support for the budget came from the four men who ran as the “independent men” team: Council President John Mahoney, Vice President Michael Payette, and Coucilmen Scott Amaral and Nick Izzi.

Residents get their say at the Financial Town Meeting this year at the Scituate High School on April 4 at 8 p.m.