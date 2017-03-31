Audreanna Torres – North Fort Myers, Fla.

Audreanna (Garrepy) Torres 27, of North Fort Myers, Fla., formerly of Blackstone, died February 28, 2017. She was born April 19, 1989 in Milford, Mass., a daughter of Richard Garrepy of Woonsocket, and Melanie (Robbins) Pryor of Blackstone. Audreanna worked as a CNA in several health care facilities.

Besides her father and mother she leaves her two sons Damien and Christian; two sisters, Carrie Willette of Millville, Mass., and Jillian Oberhelman of Woonsocket; two brothers Richard A. Garrepy of Northborough, Mass., and Brian E. Garrepy of Hudson, Mass., a niece, nephew and many extended family and friends.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, family and friends. She loved going camping and was an avid New England Patriots fan and had even worked for them.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday April 4, with a Mass of Christian Burial in All Saints Church, Rathbun St. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass.

