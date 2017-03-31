Brick House opens in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET – A new restaurant and entertainment venue will begin serving up entrees from an award-winning chef this weekend while a lineup of live music keeps the party going on its new stage.

"Brick House," is a modern take on a former Woonsocket hangout according to General Manager Bobby Vigeant, who purchased and fully renovated the property at 2120 Diamond Hill Road over the past several months. Vigeant recruited Executive Chef Jonathan Baptista, formerly of Camille’s in Providence, to run the kitchen and has hired a staff of 50 additional workers.

The property was last home to Plaza Mexico, a restaurant first opened in 2011 that moved to Bellingham, Mass., last year.

Officials from across the state turned out for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon at the 300-person capacity venue, which will offer dining and live entertainment throughout the weekend.

Performances will include Witzend Band on Friday, March 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; What Matters on Saturday, April 1 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; and Tribeca Band from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. D.J. Tee-Tee will spin tunes Sunday night from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.