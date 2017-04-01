UPDATE: Missing Pawtucket woman found

UPDATE: Paula Gould has been found safe and sound, say police. They're thanking members of the public for helping in the effort to find her.

PAWTUCKET – A woman in Pawtucket has gone missing after walking away from an assisted living facility Friday afternoon.

Police have issued a Silver Alert for Paula Gould, age 66, who has dementia. She left Darlington Residential Care at 123 Armistice Blvd. around 2 p.m. on Friday and hasn't been seen since.

Gould is described as a white woman with gray hair and hazel eyes. She is five feet, one inch tall and weighs 120 pounds She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue hat, and blue jeans. She may be delusional because she has not taken her medication.

Anyone who may come in contact with Gould should call Pawtucket police immediately at 401-726-3911.