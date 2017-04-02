Grace L. Taylor – Cumberland

Grace L. Taylor (Swanson), 92, of High St., Cumberland, passed away Friday, March 31, in the Golden Crest Nursing Center, North Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Taylor.

Born in Central Falls she was the daughter of the late William and Gertrude (Michon) Swanson, she had resided in Cumberland since 1963 and had previously lived in Lincoln.

She was the proprietor of the former Gracie's Poodle Parlor, Cumberland, for over 20 years. Grace always loved dogs and riding horses.

Her survivors are; Diana Tanksley and her companion, Jose Correa, and Judith Marley and her husband, Michael, all of Cumberland; two grandchildren, Daniel Tanksley, U. S. Coast Guard Retired and Dr. Jason Marley; also three great-grandchildren.

Service and burial are private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.

