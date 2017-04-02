Police seek missing N. Providence teen

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Gabriella Disanto. She left her home in the 500 block of Woonasquatucket Avenue on Friday, March 31, at 8:30 p.m. and met up with her adult boyfriend, 19-year-old Austin Bartolomei.

On Saturday, April 1, she was located by the police with Batolomei in the Sacket Street area of Providence but she fled on foot.

Disanto has a learning disability and her family has told police she may be in danger. She is described as five feet, two inches tall, weighing 152 pounds, with brown eyes and hair (blue highlights). Last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, red pants, and black shoes.