Shots fired on East Street in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET – Police are investigating after reports that shots were fired in the area of 223 East St. just after noon on Sunday.

Patrol officers responded at 12:26 p.m. and found five shell casings. No victims or suspects have been identified at this time and the investigation is ongoing, say police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Jeffrey Cook, of the Major Crimes Unit, at 401-727-9100 ext. 818.