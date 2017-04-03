Doris J. Tarble – Lincoln

Doris J. Tarble, 88, of Manville, formerly of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at The Holiday.

Born in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late Herni and Louise (Provencal) Courtemanche. She was a resident of Woonsocket for most of her life.

Doris was a well-known restaurant employee in the Woonsocket area for many years. She was employed at Christopher’s Restaurant as a bartender for 17 years before retiring in 2003. She previously worked at several local establishments including the Cottage Club in Bellingham (now known as Grumpy’s), the Oyster Club, Bethany’s, and the former Bravo Club.

Doris was an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver. She loved music and dancing. Doris was a member of the Woonsocket Seniors Pitch League, the Slatersville V.F.W. pitch league and belonged to St. Agatha Senior Citizens Club.

Doris will be remembered as a loving mother and cherished her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother. Her friends and regular patrons will remember Doris as a friendly and out-going person, always greeting friends and longtime customers with her warm and welcoming smile.

Doris is survived by her two sons Douglas H. Tarble and his wife, Lynn, of North Carolina and James Tarble and his wife, Donna, of California; two daughters, Patricia Belanger and Nancy Stokes both of Florida. She was the mother-in-law of the late Robert Belanger. She was the sister of Milton Courtemanche of South Carolina and Robert Courtemanche of Florida. She is also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and their families.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 8, 2017, at 11 a.m., in St. Agatha Church, 34 Joffre Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Holiday, 30 Sayles Hill Road, Manville, RI. 02838.

Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com .