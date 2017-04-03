Providence woman leads No. Smithfield police on harrowing chase, striking cruisers

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Providence woman led North Smithfield officers on a dangerous chase into North Providence on Monday, April 3, striking two cruisers and nearly hitting an officer with her vehicle, according to police.

The incident began when North Smithfield police reportedly noticed a vehicle driving erratically around 1 a.m. Monday morning and stopped the car, identifying the driver as 35-year-old Madison Ustick of Providence.

Ustick sped away in her vehicle during the stop, almost striking an officer, according to police.

Officers pursued Usick into North Providence, where she then struck two cruisers with her car; one from North Smithfield and one from North Providence. No one was injured and the cruisers sustained minor damage.

The chase continued, and Usick was eventually stopped by NSPD, with help from Providence officers. She had to be forcefully removed from her vehicle, according to police.

The driver reportedly "displayed behavior consistent with mental impairment," during processing at NSPD headquarters and was taken to Landmark Medical Center for an evaluation. There, she kicked a nurse in the stomach, according to police.

Usick has been charged with eluding law enforcement in a high speed chase and driving without a license in North Smithfield, and is expected to face additional charges.