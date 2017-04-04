Carino earns invite to Trailblazer Series for girls’ baseball players

PAWTUCKET – Thirteen-year-old Giulia Carino of Pawtucket will be heading to Los Angeles this month to participate in the inaugural Trailblazer Series, a new baseball tournament for girls launched in partnership by USA Baseball and Major League Baseball.

Built around Jackie Robinson Day, approximately 100 girls from around the country will have the opportunity to be coached and instructed by some of the nation’s top female baseball players, including Team USA Women’s National Team alumni. The activities for athletes at this ground-breaking event will include the opportunity to compete with some of the best girls’ baseball players in the country on a national stage, instruction, community outreach, and a visit with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Major League Baseball will fly the players out to Los Angeles for the event, which will be held at MLB’s Youth Academy in Compton. While there, the participants will attend the Jackie Robinson Day festivities and game at Dodger Stadium.

Carino, along with 10-year-old Quinn Faria of Bristol, first heard about this opportunity through Deb Bettencourt, the player agent for the Pawtucket Slaterettes, an all-girls baseball league in Pawtucket and the only such league in the country. Carino, who plays shortstop, catcher, and second and third base, currently plays with the Slaterettes in their Senior Division, while Faria played four seasons with the Slaterettes and currently plays in the King Philip Little League and for the Rhode Island Nationals AAU team.